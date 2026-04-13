Sloan Expands Foothold in Indian Bath Fittings Market
Sloan, a leading plumbing systems manufacturer based in Illinois, has taken a controlling stake in India's Essel Bath Fittings. This investment aims to strengthen its presence in the growing Indian market, positioning India as a global growth driver by leveraging Essel's manufacturing and distribution capabilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:34 IST
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to expand its footprint in the Indian bath fittings market, Illinois-based plumbing giant Sloan has acquired a controlling stake in local firm Essel Bath Fittings.
The acquisition positions India as a critical growth driver for Sloan's global strategy, capitalizing on Essel's domestic manufacturing prowess and distribution network.
The partnership is expected to increase their market share significantly, with plans for India to become a manufacturing hub for both local consumption and exports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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