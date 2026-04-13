Sloan Expands Foothold in Indian Bath Fittings Market

In a strategic move to expand its footprint in the Indian bath fittings market, Illinois-based plumbing giant Sloan has acquired a controlling stake in local firm Essel Bath Fittings.

The acquisition positions India as a critical growth driver for Sloan's global strategy, capitalizing on Essel's domestic manufacturing prowess and distribution network.

The partnership is expected to increase their market share significantly, with plans for India to become a manufacturing hub for both local consumption and exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)