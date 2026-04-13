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Strait of Hormuz Under Siege: U.S. Military Enforces Blockade Amid Tensions

The U.S. military has initiated a blockade in the Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea east of the Strait of Hormuz, as announced by U.S. Central Command. President Donald Trump ordered the blockade following the breakdown of talks aimed at ending the U.S.-Iran conflict, causing oil prices to soar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:41 IST
Strait of Hormuz Under Siege: U.S. Military Enforces Blockade Amid Tensions
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The U.S. military announced a blockade in the Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea, effective from 1400 GMT on Monday, targeting all vessel traffic regardless of the flag. The directive was issued by the U.S. Central Command in a notice to seafarers, reported by Reuters.

President Donald Trump ordered this measure following a breakdown in negotiations with Iran over the weekend, aimed at ending a six-week-long conflict. The blockade excludes neutral transits through the Strait of Hormuz, but raises concerns over how vessels will navigate the waterway crucial to global oil and gas supplies, resulting in oil prices climbing above $100 a barrel.

The blockade covers Iran's coastline, including ports and oil terminals, though humanitarian shipments like food and medical supplies are allowed, pending inspection. Shipping industry sources expressed apprehension about the blockade's impact on vessels in the Gulf, while Tehran has threatened retaliation against neighboring ports. Meanwhile, some vessels managed to transit the strait before the blockade, as indicated by recent shipping data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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