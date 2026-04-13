Goldman Sachs Defies Market Slump with Strong Earnings

Goldman Sachs surpassed profit forecasts for the quarter, with robust performance in dealmaking and equities trading. Despite this, shares declined over 3% due to weakness in the bank's fixed income segment.

CEO David Solomon remained optimistic about future dealmaking, despite volatility caused by the Iran conflict and AI concerns impacting trading conditions. Equity trading recorded a record quarter with a 27% revenue increase, reflecting clients' reassessment of portfolios amid heightened market volatility.

The mergers and acquisitions market stays resilient, supported by a relaxed regulatory approach and the AI boom. Goldman led global M&A activities, securing its position in major deals while anticipating upcoming high-profile IPOs, including SpaceX and OpenAI.

(With inputs from agencies.)