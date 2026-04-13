Haiti Workers Demand Higher Wages Amid Economic Strain

In response to escalating living costs and stagnant wages, over a thousand workers organized a protest in Haiti's capital on Monday, vociferously demanding higher minimum wages.

The protest was staged by employees at the government-owned Metropolitan Industrial Park, also known as Sonapi, where workers have not received a raise since 2023.

The demonstrators, affected by surging fuel prices resulting from the ongoing conflict in Iran, are urging immediate government action to alleviate economic pressures.