Haiti Workers Demand Higher Wages Amid Economic Strain
Over 1,000 workers in Haiti's capital protested for higher minimum wages amid rising oil prices and economic hardship. Factory workers at Sonapi have not seen wage increases since 2023 and struggle with escalating transportation costs due to hiked fuel prices. Demonstrators demand urgent government intervention.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Portauprince | Updated: 13-04-2026 23:54 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 23:54 IST
In response to escalating living costs and stagnant wages, over a thousand workers organized a protest in Haiti's capital on Monday, vociferously demanding higher minimum wages.
The protest was staged by employees at the government-owned Metropolitan Industrial Park, also known as Sonapi, where workers have not received a raise since 2023.
The demonstrators, affected by surging fuel prices resulting from the ongoing conflict in Iran, are urging immediate government action to alleviate economic pressures.
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- Haiti
- protest
- wages
- economy
- fuel prices
- Sonapi
- factory workers
- government
- oil prices
- economic crisis
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