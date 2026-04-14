Global Aviation Faces Turbulence as Jet Fuel Prices Soar

The global aviation sector is currently encountering significant turbulence due to a sharp increase in jet fuel prices, prompted by ongoing geopolitical tensions involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran. Over recent weeks, fuel prices have escalated from $85-$90 to a staggering $150-$200 per barrel, placing substantial financial stress on airlines worldwide.

These price hikes have forced carriers to adopt a variety of measures to stay afloat. Several airlines, including Air France-KLM and United Airlines, have increased ticket and baggage fees, while others like Delta Air Lines have reduced capacity and canceled flights to cope with the adverse effects of the cost increase.

Industry leaders are navigating through this challenging landscape by reassessing financial outlooks, with some predicting a bleak economic horizon. The situation underscores the delicate balance airlines must maintain between operational costs and consumer pricing, as they strive to pass on these rising expenses to passengers without deterring them from flying.

(With inputs from agencies.)