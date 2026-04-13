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Oil Prices Surge Amid US-Iran Tensions and Economic Uncertainty

Oil prices soared to around USD100 per barrel following failed ceasefire talks between the US and Iran. Despite market volatility, US stocks remained relatively stable. President Trump's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz intensified the situation, with Iran threatening regional ports. The global economy faces uncertainty as tensions persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 13-04-2026 23:57 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 23:57 IST
Oil Prices Surge Amid US-Iran Tensions and Economic Uncertainty
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Oil prices have surged back to around USD100 per barrel, triggered by the unsuccessful ceasefire talks aimed at resolving the US-Iran conflict. Despite this, Wall Street has shown resilience, with the S&P 500 edging up 0.2% in midday trading. The Nasdaq composite also saw a 0.4% rise.

President Donald Trump has announced a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, further escalating tensions. The blockade aims to inhibit Iran's oil sales, prompting a strong reaction from Iran, which has threatened all ports in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. This development has raised significant concerns for the global oil market.

As corporate earnings reports begin to surface, strong outcomes from major US companies could potentially balance Wall Street's worries regarding the ongoing geopolitical tensions and their impact on oil prices. However, mixed economic signals suggest continued caution in the markets.

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