Sterling Surge: Pound Gains Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

On Tuesday, the British pound gained ground against a slightly weaker U.S. dollar, buoyed by hopes of resolving the Iran conflict. Sources suggest U.S. and Iranian negotiators could meet again in Islamabad, following high-level talks that ended without an agreement. This development impacted currency markets.

The pound was trading at $1.3548, a level last seen before the Iran war began in February. While sterling saw slight changes against the euro at 87 pence, Britain's reliance on energy imports has pressured the currency throughout the conflict, alongside rising oil and gas prices.

Despite the current situation providing some support to the pound, experts anticipate it may underperform due to domestic issues, including upcoming local elections in May. Bank of England officials, including Governor Andrew Bailey, are expected to speak, with investors closely watching their comments amid shifting rate hike expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)