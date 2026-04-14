Modi-Trump Dialogue Seeks Energy Cooperation Amid West Asia Turmoil
US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the West Asia crisis, emphasizing the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz secure. They reviewed progress in India-US bilateral ties and anticipated 'big-ticket' deals, particularly in the energy sector, to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.
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US President Donald Trump on Tuesday spoke via phone with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discussing the ongoing crisis in West Asia and the critical necessity of maintaining the Strait of Hormuz's security. The call, lasting nearly 40 minutes, marked the third conversation between the leaders this year, underscoring the substantial progress in bilateral ties and the commitment to a comprehensive global strategic partnership.
Amid concerns over US-Iran tensions, Trump also briefed Modi on the US naval blockade of Iran's ports and highlighted potential future talks. Indian and American officials expect to finalize significant deals, especially in the energy sector, as US envoy Sergio Gor indicated that collaborations with Indian public sector companies may be imminent.
Trump assured Modi of the US's dedication to reopening the Strait of Hormuz to stabilize global energy prices. The dialogue followed Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's recent visit to Washington, aiming to mend strained US-India relations after previous disputes, with further discussions anticipated next month during US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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