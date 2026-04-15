Hermes Confronts Economic Challenges Amid Global Turbulence

French luxury brand Hermes has reported weaker-than-expected sales growth for the first quarter, as geopolitical tensions and currency fluctuations take a toll. The Iran conflict has particularly affected spending in the Middle East and France, where a decline in tourism has hit sales figures.

While Hermes had managed a 5.6% rise in sales, this was lower than the anticipated 7.1% growth. The company's revenues were further hit by 290 million euros ($342 million) due to currency fluctuations, marking a 1% decline in reported sales.

As the Iran war dents consumer confidence, even resilient firms like Hermes feel the pinch. A notable 40% sales drop was seen in luxury malls in Dubai, with similar declines reported across the Middle East, France, Britain, and Italy. Meanwhile, the U.S. market showed a positive trend with a 17.2% increase in sales.