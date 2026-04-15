Hermes Faces Luxury Setback Amid Iran Conflict

French luxury group Hermes announced disappointing first-quarter sales, revealing the impact of the ongoing Iran conflict on consumer spending in the Middle East and Europe. The conflict has dampened tourist arrivals in key luxury markets like Paris and London, hindering growth expectations for the sector.

Despite Hermes' resilience within the luxury industry, the company's sales rose by only 5.6% in currency-adjusted terms, falling short of the 7.1% growth anticipated by analysts according to Visible Alpha. This struggle was echoed by luxury giants like LVMH and Kering, which have also reported repercussions amid the war.

The Middle East, once Hermes' fastest-growing region, saw sales decline by 6% in currency-adjusted terms. This was exacerbated by a significant plunge in tourist numbers affecting luxury hubs in Dubai and across Europe. The U.S. market, however, showed strength with a 17.2% uptick in sales amid currency challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)