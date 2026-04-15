Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident Near Bassi Pathana Claims Eight Lives

A devastating bus accident near Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab, involving devotees returning from Anandpur Sahib, resulted in eight deaths and 19 injuries. The incident, attributed to a vehicle malfunction, prompted expressions of grief from local leaders and officials. Efforts for rescue and aid were promptly initiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fatehgarhsahib | Updated: 15-04-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 13:59 IST
Tragic Bus Accident Near Bassi Pathana Claims Eight Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib, where a bus carrying devotees from Anandpur Sahib overturned, leading to eight fatalities and injuring 19 others. The incident happened late Tuesday on the Morinda-Chunni road, near Himmatpura, when devotees were returning from a religious visit.

Fatehgarh Sahib's police identified a potential vehicle malfunction as the cause. Initially, six people lost their lives, but the death toll rose to eight after two succumbed to their injuries in local hospitals, including PGIMER in Chandigarh. The injured are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the region.

Local leaders expressed sorrow, with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and others offering condolences. Community support and rescue efforts were quick, providing immediate assistance to those affected. The accident highlights the need for transportation safety, especially during significant cultural and religious observations like Baisakhi.

TRENDING

1
Social Media Sparks: RJD Leaders in Hot Water Over Noida Protest Video

Social Media Sparks: RJD Leaders in Hot Water Over Noida Protest Video

 India
2
Will recover Rs 100 crore TMC stole from flood relief money sanctioned by Centre for North Bengal: Shah at poll rally in Jalpaiguri.

Will recover Rs 100 crore TMC stole from flood relief money sanctioned by Ce...

 India
3
Enforcement Directorate Targets AAP Leader in Educational Institutions Probe

Enforcement Directorate Targets AAP Leader in Educational Institutions Probe

 India
4
Global Conflicts Fuel Rising Inflation: A Worrisome Economic Spiral

Global Conflicts Fuel Rising Inflation: A Worrisome Economic Spiral

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026