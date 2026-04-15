Tragic Bus Accident Near Bassi Pathana Claims Eight Lives

A tragic accident occurred in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib, where a bus carrying devotees from Anandpur Sahib overturned, leading to eight fatalities and injuring 19 others. The incident happened late Tuesday on the Morinda-Chunni road, near Himmatpura, when devotees were returning from a religious visit.

Fatehgarh Sahib's police identified a potential vehicle malfunction as the cause. Initially, six people lost their lives, but the death toll rose to eight after two succumbed to their injuries in local hospitals, including PGIMER in Chandigarh. The injured are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the region.

Local leaders expressed sorrow, with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and others offering condolences. Community support and rescue efforts were quick, providing immediate assistance to those affected. The accident highlights the need for transportation safety, especially during significant cultural and religious observations like Baisakhi.