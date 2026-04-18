Punjab CM's Strategic Dutch Partnership: Boosting Bilateral Ties

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has set out on an official visit to the Netherlands, aiming to forge stronger bilateral partnerships and attract essential investments for the state.

The focus is on vital sectors such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, and information technology, underscoring Punjab's appeal as a stable and investor-friendly destination.

The visit, reflecting growing Indo-Dutch collaboration, comes at a time when the Netherlands ranks among the top foreign investors in India, spotlighting Punjab's strategic advantages for global industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)