Punjab CM's Strategic Dutch Partnership: Boosting Bilateral Ties
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's visit to the Netherlands aims to bolster foreign investments in sectors like food processing and technology. Highlighting Punjab's strategic advantages, this visit underscores the importance of Netherlands, a significant Foreign Direct Investor, in reinforcing ties and promoting industrial growth in the state.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has set out on an official visit to the Netherlands, aiming to forge stronger bilateral partnerships and attract essential investments for the state.
The focus is on vital sectors such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, and information technology, underscoring Punjab's appeal as a stable and investor-friendly destination.
The visit, reflecting growing Indo-Dutch collaboration, comes at a time when the Netherlands ranks among the top foreign investors in India, spotlighting Punjab's strategic advantages for global industries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Herbalife-IIT Madras Facility: Pioneering Plant Cell Fermentation Technology
OpenAI's $20 Billion Deal with Cerebras: A Game-Changer in AI Technology
Two Decades of Innovation: RuTAG IIT Guwahati's Impact on Rural Technology
African Countries Accelerate Fight Against Tsetse Flies with Advanced Mapping and Nuclear-Based Technology
India's Energetic Leap into Clean Energy and Technology