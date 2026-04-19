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Evonith Steel's Strategic $2,000 Crore Refinancing Gambit

Evonith Steel has raised Rs 2,000 crore to refinance debts and support growth plans. Rs 1,750 crore will reduce debt, while Rs 250 crore will complete projects and expand capacity. The company is enhancing production capacity and entering new products, aiming to improve financial flexibility and stakeholder value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 15:32 IST
Evonith Steel's Strategic $2,000 Crore Refinancing Gambit
  • Country:
  • India

Evonith Steel is leveraging a substantial Rs 2,000 crore infusion from the markets to overhaul its financial dynamics and fuel growth initiatives, according to a company spokesperson. Of these funds, Rs 1,750 crore has been allocated to reduce existing debts, a move designed to optimize the company's financial architecture.

The capital raised includes Rs 1,750 crore sourced from notable financial institutions such as Standard Chartered, JP Morgan, and IDFC First Bank, earmarked specifically for debt refinancing. An additional Rs 250 crore was garnered through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) from HDFC Mutual Fund, with advisory input from JP Morgan India.

Projects on the horizon include a Ductile Iron pipes initiative in Maharashtra and increased capacity for steel production. Chairman Jai Saraf emphasized that these strategic financial maneuvers are aimed at bolstering operational excellence and preparing Evonith Steel for future expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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