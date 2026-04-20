Diplomatic Stalemate: Iran Declines U.S. Peace Talks Amid Escalating Tensions
Iran has rejected a new round of peace talks with the United States, citing Washington's excessive demands and naval blockade as the reasons. Meanwhile, tensions escalate with the U.S. taking control of an Iranian-flagged ship, Iran blocking marine traffic, and a diplomatic setback potentially affecting oil prices globally.
Iran has turned down a new round of peace negotiations proposed by the United States, highlighting concerns about Washington's excessive demands, unrealistic expectations, and ongoing naval blockade. This decision was reported by Iran's state news agency IRNA, following comments from U.S. President Donald Trump.
Tensions heightened as the U.S. military seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship, with Trump announcing that American forces had taken control by damaging the ship's engine room. Amid this, Iran reimposed its blockade through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil supply.
The diplomatic standoff may cause fluctuations in oil prices, reflective of the ongoing friction. Iran's stance comes just before a planned U.S. delegation visit to Pakistan, led by Vice President JD Vance, meant for further peace discussions. European allies express unease over the potential hastiness of any agreements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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