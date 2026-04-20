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Regional Diplomacy: PM Sharif's Dialogue with Iran

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in a detailed discussion with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian regarding regional issues. This conversation occurred alongside US President Donald Trump's announcement of a US delegation visiting Islamabad to advance peace talks. The meeting highlighted continued diplomatic efforts for regional peace and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 20-04-2026 01:19 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 01:19 IST
Regional Diplomacy: PM Sharif's Dialogue with Iran
Prime Minister
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a significant telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussing the intricate regional situation, as President Donald Trump revealed plans for a US delegation's visit to Islamabad.

The prime minister detailed his interactions with global leaders, including those from Saudi Arabia and Turkiye. Both leaders expressed a commitment to regional peace during their forty-five-minute exchange.

While President Trump announced that US negotiators would land in Islamabad for talks on Iranian relations, the Iranian side offered no confirmation of participation in these discussions. PM Sharif underscored Pakistan's commitment to peacemaking efforts, as acknowledged by President Pezeshkian.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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