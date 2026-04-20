Ukraine Seeks European Ballistic Missile Shield

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made a decisive call for a Europe-wide anti-ballistic missile defense system as Ukraine grapples with Russian aggression. On Sunday, Zelenskiy revealed ongoing talks with multiple countries aimed at fortifying Europe's missile defenses.

Ballistic missiles have become a pivotal weapon in Russia's assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, targeting thermal power and electricity transmission systems. Current defenses, including the US Patriot system, which can intercept some Russian missiles, are becoming increasingly scarce due to global deployments.

Despite the challenge, Zelenskiy remains optimistic about achieving the task within a year, seeking partnerships across Europe. The Ukrainian company Fire Point is engaging with European firms to develop a new, cost-effective air defense mechanism, as concerns mount over the availability of existing systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)