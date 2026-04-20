Left Menu

Ukraine Seeks European Ballistic Missile Shield

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pushes for a European anti-ballistic missile defense system amidst ongoing aggression from Russia. With current systems like the American Patriot stretched thin, Ukraine is negotiating with several countries to establish its own defense system within a year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-04-2026 01:09 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 01:09 IST
Ukraine Seeks European Ballistic Missile Shield
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made a decisive call for a Europe-wide anti-ballistic missile defense system as Ukraine grapples with Russian aggression. On Sunday, Zelenskiy revealed ongoing talks with multiple countries aimed at fortifying Europe's missile defenses.

Ballistic missiles have become a pivotal weapon in Russia's assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, targeting thermal power and electricity transmission systems. Current defenses, including the US Patriot system, which can intercept some Russian missiles, are becoming increasingly scarce due to global deployments.

Despite the challenge, Zelenskiy remains optimistic about achieving the task within a year, seeking partnerships across Europe. The Ukrainian company Fire Point is engaging with European firms to develop a new, cost-effective air defense mechanism, as concerns mount over the availability of existing systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Powerloom Theft: Supervisor Under Investigation

Maharashtra Powerloom Theft: Supervisor Under Investigation

 India
2
Allegations of Police Misconduct in Ambalapuzha: The Ice-Cream Sellers' Saga

Allegations of Police Misconduct in Ambalapuzha: The Ice-Cream Sellers' Saga

 India
3
Operation Earth Guard: Cracking Down on Kerala's Soil Mafia

Operation Earth Guard: Cracking Down on Kerala's Soil Mafia

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Udhampur Bus Accident Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Udhampur Bus Accident Claims Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026