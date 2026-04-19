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Rethinking Trade: India-US Bilateral Talks Amid Shifting Tariffs

Indian officials are set to engage with the US in Washington to reshape the Bilateral Trade Agreement due to changing tariff landscapes. As both countries re-evaluate trade conditions, key discussions will address revisions, unilateral US investigations, and India's increasing trade with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 15:57 IST
Rethinking Trade: India-US Bilateral Talks Amid Shifting Tariffs
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A delegation of Indian officials is headed to Washington for crucial talks with American authorities on the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), amid shifting global tariff landscapes. The talks, set to span three days from April 20, will look closely at the framework of the agreement.

The negotiations come in the wake of a US Supreme Court decision that reversed sweeping tariffs imposed by former President Trump. With new tariffs in place, both countries are keen to re-evaluate roles and terms within the pact. India's chief negotiator, Darpan Jain, leads the delegation.

India has also been navigating unilateral investigations by the US Trade Representative, which it contests. As the world's trade dynamics recalibrate, with China surpassing the US as India's largest trading partner, a recalibrated trade agreement becomes crucial for new economic realities.

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