Global Financial Dynamics: Key Developments and Market Reactions

In a series of significant global developments, the Financial Times outlines key financial stories impacting markets worldwide. A U.S. naval destroyer recently seized an Iranian vessel in the Gulf of Oman, a move announced by President Donald Trump.

Amid rising mortgage rates, the UK housing market shows resilience, with property asking prices rising by 0.8% in April, despite potential economic pressures linked to geopolitical tensions.

Billionaire Brad Jacobs' QXO has initiated a $17 billion acquisition of insulation company TopBuild, aiming to dominate the building products sector. Meanwhile, BlackRock cautions investors about the declining allure of European equities amidst surging energy costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)