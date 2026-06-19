Brazilian lenders BRB, PicPay are focus of probe into payroll deductions, G1 reports

Brazil's Federal District public prosecutor's office is investigating BRB and PicPay over alleged irregular discounts in government employee payroll payments.

Reuters | Brazils Federal District Public Prosecutors Office Is Focusing On Lender Brb And Digital Lender Picpay In A Probe Into Irregular Discounts In The Payroll Of Government Employees Of The Federal District | Updated: 19-06-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 16:51 IST
Brazilian lenders BRB, PicPay are focus of probe into payroll deductions, G1 reports
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil's Federal District ​public prosecutor's ‌office is focusing on lender BRB and digital ‌lender PicPay in ‌a probe into irregular discounts in the ⁠payroll ​of ⁠government employees of the Federal ⁠District, news outlet G1 ​reported on Friday.

BRB ⁠and PicPay did not ⁠immediately ​respond to requests for comment.

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