Brazilian lenders BRB, PicPay are focus of probe into payroll deductions, G1 reports
Brazil's Federal District public prosecutor's office is investigating BRB and PicPay over alleged irregular discounts in government employee payroll payments.
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil's Federal District public prosecutor's office is focusing on lender BRB and digital lender PicPay in a probe into irregular discounts in the payroll of government employees of the Federal District, news outlet G1 reported on Friday.
BRB and PicPay did not immediately respond to requests for comment.