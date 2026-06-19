Brazilian lenders BRB, PicPay are focus of probe into payroll deductions, G1 reports

Brazils Federal District Public Prosecutors Office Is Focusing On Lender Brb And Digital Lender Picpay In A Probe Into Irregular Discounts In The Payroll Of Government Employees Of The Federal District

Brazil's Federal District ​public prosecutor's ‌office is focusing on lender BRB and digital ‌lender PicPay in ‌a probe into irregular discounts in the ⁠payroll ​of ⁠government employees of the Federal ⁠District, news outlet G1 ​reported on Friday.

BRB ⁠and PicPay did not ⁠immediately ​respond to requests for comment.