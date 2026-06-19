Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Art Basel bets on digital art as medium for future generations

Art Basel, the world's ​biggest art fair, is this year embracing digital art with a new exhibition, betting that ​the market is set to take off. Digital art can encompass everything from work ‌on ​screens and videos to paintings created with computer technology, including from Photoshop, coding and even artificial intelligence.

In Mexico, a love affair with all things Korean — at least until kickoff

First came the factories, then came the food, and then the pop tunes took over. South Korean fervor in Mexico has been years ‌in the making, growing into a mass movement that has seen President Claudia Sheinbaum share a balcony with K-pop royalty BTS, and visiting World Cup fans greeted with the chant: "Korean, my brother, you're now Mexican." But that blossoming relationship will be put to the test in Guadalajara on Thursday as the two countries face each other in a group stage clash.

'Supergirl' brings a reluctant and relatable hero to the big screen

"Supergirl" star Milly ‌Alcock says the new DC Studios comic book movie humanises its hero. The Australian actor, who takes on the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El, joined cast members Jason Momoa, Eve Ridley and Matthias Schoenaerts ‌at a UK sneak peek fan event in London on Thursday, teasing an unexpected turn on the big screen.

'Sinatra The Musical' takes audiences on intimate roller-coaster ride

Frank Sinatra's songs and life story come to the London stage in a new West End musical the crooner's daughter says captures the highs and lows of the man behind the myth. "Sinatra The Musical," which has its official opening night at the Aldwych Theatre on June 24, focuses on the singer and performer's early years and features more than ⁠20 of his ​hits, including "Come Fly With Me," "That's Life" and "One For My Baby."

Take-Two's ⁠Rockstar Games says 'GTA VI' pre-orders to begin on June 25

Take-Two Interactive's highly awaited "Grand Theft Auto VI" will become available to pre-order on June 25, the game's developers said on Thursday, likely sealing its November 19 launch after multiple delays. "GTA VI" is expected to ⁠be the world's largest videogame launch, bringing in billions of dollars in sales within days of release due to the franchise's heft and strong track record of its creator Rockstar Games.

Bosnian band's viral anthem echoes World Cup dreams

When Bosnian ​band Dubioza Kolektiv released "U.S.A." back in 2011, they never imagined their satirical song about leaving Bosnia for a better life in America would become their nation’s unofficial soccer anthem 15 years ⁠later. The song captured the disillusionment of young people who had hoped for a better life abroad. Its catchy chorus - "I am from Bosnia, take me to America" - reflected a tongue-in-cheek take on migration and the "American dream".

Chinese regulators clear Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros Discovery merger, source says

Chinese regulators ⁠have ​cleared the $110 billion merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros Discovery, according to a source familiar with the decision. The antitrust ruling comes on the heels of similar approvals from the U.S. Department of Justice, and a number of other countries, including Australia, Germany, France and Saudi Arabia. China, where both Paramount and Warner Bros Discovery release films, also needed to sign off on the deal.

‘Toy Story 5’ tackles tech ⁠tensions and tween girl trials

For actor Joan Cusack, who voices the animated cowgirl Jessie in Disney's “Toy Story 5,” it was important that the film tell a different kind of story — one centered on ⁠the experiences of girls. “I mean, we’re half the population,” she ⁠told Reuters.

‘Fallout’ producer lauds tax breaks for luring show to Hollywood

As guests milled around a cavernous sound-stage that houses one of the sets from the Amazon Prime Video series “Fallout,” executive producer Jonathan Nolan hailed the role tax incentives played in bringing the production to California. The first season of the series, which is a ‌big-budget adaptation of a videogame set ‌in a post-nuclear wasteland, was shot in New York. California was able to lure the production west ​in its second season, with $25 million in tax rebates.