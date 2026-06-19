Germany's Merz says current EU budget proposals unaffordable
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed concerns over the European Union's proposed 7-year budget, deeming the current plans "unaffordable" and "not feasible."
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday that the current proposals for the European Union's budget were unaffordable, underlining the split within the 27-member bloc over its 7-year funding plan.
Speaking after a summit in Brussels, he said what was so far on the table was "not feasible. It's not affordable."