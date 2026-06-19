Germany's Merz says current EU budget proposals unaffordable

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Said On Friday That The Current Proposals For The European Unions Budget Were Unaffordable

​German ‌Chancellor Friedrich Merz ​said on ‌Friday that the current proposals for the ‌European Union's budget were ‌unaffordable, underlining the split within the 27-member ⁠bloc ​over ⁠its 7-year funding ⁠plan.

Speaking after a ​summit in Brussels, he ⁠said what was ⁠so ​far on the table was "not ⁠feasible. It's not ⁠affordable."