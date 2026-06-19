Pralhad Joshi Unveils New Testing Facilities at NTH

The National Test House (NTH), operating under the Department of Consumer Affairs, has taken a major step towards expanding India's quality assurance and testing capabilities with the inauguration of new facilities and the laying of the foundation stone for future infrastructure development at its Mumbai campus.

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New & Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, visited the NTH Western Region campus in Mumbai to review ongoing modernisation efforts and launch several initiatives aimed at strengthening the country's testing ecosystem.

Foundation laid for future expansion

The programme began with a Bhoomi Pujan ceremony and the laying of a foundation stone for the expansion of testing infrastructure at the Mumbai facility. The initiative is part of the government's broader efforts to develop world-class quality infrastructure that can support industry growth, consumer protection and international trade.

Addressing the gathering, Joshi said reliable testing and certification systems are essential for safeguarding consumer interests, improving product quality and supporting ease of doing business. He noted that a strong quality ecosystem plays a crucial role in enhancing the global competitiveness of Indian products and advancing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Minister also interacted with scientists, technical experts and officials during a visit to the laboratories, where he reviewed testing capabilities and ongoing upgrades.

New laboratories and testing centres launched

During the event, Joshi inaugurated three important facilities designed to expand testing capacity across multiple sectors.

The newly launched facilities include a Microbiological Testing Laboratory at NTH Mumbai, a Shoe Testing Facility at the NTH Northern Region campus in Ghaziabad and the NTH-AURIC Satellite Centre at the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation's AURIC City in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

These facilities are expected to strengthen product testing services, improve compliance with national and international standards and support industries operating in emerging sectors. Officials said the new centres will help provide faster and more accessible testing services to manufacturers while contributing to consumer safety and quality assurance efforts.

Strengthening India's quality ecosystem

Member of Parliament Ravindra Waikar highlighted the importance of strong quality infrastructure in supporting industrial development and consumer welfare. He praised the efforts being made to expand testing services and improve quality assurance systems across the country.

Senior officials from the Department of Consumer Affairs, including Secretary Nidhi Khare and Additional Secretary Richa Misra, emphasised the critical role played by NTH in ensuring product reliability and enhancing industrial competitiveness.

Director General of National Test House, Dr. Alok Kumar Srivastava, presented the organisation's future roadmap and outlined ongoing initiatives aimed at expanding testing capabilities nationwide. With a legacy spanning more than a century, NTH continues to play a key role in India's quality infrastructure by providing scientific and internationally benchmarked testing services. The latest expansion is expected to further strengthen consumer protection, support industrial growth and improve confidence in Indian products both domestically and globally.