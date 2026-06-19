India, Uzbekistan aim to double bilateral trade in next 3 years, address non-tariff barriers

India and Uzbekistan have agreed to deepen economic cooperation, address non-tariff barriers and work towards doubling bilateral trade within the next three years, following the 14th Session of the India-Uzbekistan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 22:30 IST
India, Uzbekistan aim to double bilateral trade in next 3 years, address non-tariff barriers
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

India and Uzbekistan have agreed to deepen economic cooperation, address non-tariff barriers and work towards doubling bilateral trade within the next three years, following the 14th Session of the India-Uzbekistan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation, Commerce Ministry said on Friday. The meeting was co-chaired by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Shokhrukh Gulamov, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Both sides welcomed the continued growth in bilateral trade. Uzbekistan reported that trade turnover with India reached USD 1.3 billion in 2025, up 33.3 per cent from the previous year. Its exports to India stood at USD 164.6 million, while imports from India reached USD 1.15 billion. The two countries discussed expanding trade across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, agricultural products, engineering goods, electronics, automobiles and auto components, textiles, chemicals, healthcare, education and tourism services.

Pharmaceuticals emerged as a key area of cooperation, with India highlighting its role as the "Pharmacy of the World" and its capacity to supply affordable and quality-assured medicines, vaccines and active pharmaceutical ingredients. On digital cooperation, India showcased its strengths in information technology, digital public infrastructure, fintech, cybersecurity and digital logistics. The Indian side also proposed cooperation on customs data exchange and exploring interlinking of payment infrastructure to facilitate trade and tourism.

Trade facilitation was another major focus of the meeting. Agrawal said that "non-tariff barriers relating to approvals, standards, testing, certification, customs procedures and market-access requirements need regular review." He added that "a time-bound mechanism on resolving non-tariff barriers to trade would help convert goodwill into trade outcomes."

The two sides also underlined the importance of strengthening transport and logistics connectivity to unlock the full economic potential of bilateral trade. The Commission agreed to hold its 15th meeting in India on a mutually convenient date, reaffirming their commitment to expanding trade, improving regulatory cooperation and strengthening economic ties. (ANI)

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