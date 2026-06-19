Golf-Clark leads US Open by four shots in early second round action

Wyndham Clark maintained his four-shot clubhouse lead at the U.S. Open after a one-under-par 69 in the second round, despite facing challenges late in the round.

Reuters | Wyndham Clark Did Just Enough To Maintain His Grip On The Us Open Lead After The Second Round At Shinnecock Hills On Friday | Updated: 19-06-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 23:49 IST
Golf-Clark leads US Open by four shots in early second round action
Wyndham Clark
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Wyndham Clark did just enough ​to maintain his grip on the U.S. ‌Open ​lead after the second round at Shinnecock Hills on Friday, carding a one-under-par 69 for a four-shot clubhouse lead. Pre-tournament favourites Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, ‌were among the late starters and faced a battle to haul themselves back into contention.

Clark was at six-under with two holes to go in his first round when play was halted due to darkness in Southampton and he ‌returned early on Friday to card a pair of pars before setting off in his second round two ‌shots clear. The 2023 U.S. Open champion showcased his trademark ball-striking, cancelling out a bogey at the par-four ninth with birdies at the 12th and 13th, but he ran into trouble late in the round.

He landed in the bunker twice en route to another bogey ⁠on the ​par-five 16thbefore draining a 33-foot ⁠putt for another birdie on the par-four 18th. Playing partner and former champion Dustin Johnson of LIV Golf followed up his fine opening ⁠round (66) with a dreadful performance on Friday. He produced three bogeys, a double bogey and a quadruple bogey against two birdies ​to finish the round seven-over-par 77.

American Xander Schauffele (66) was near-flawless with five birdies and one bogey to ⁠finish the day tied second on the leaderboard with England's 2022 winner Matt Fitzpatrick, who carded an even-par 70 to finish the day ⁠four ​shots off pace. World number one Scheffler, attempting to complete the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors this week, will tee off from the back nine at 2:24 p.m. ET (18:24 GMT) after a disappointing two-over ⁠par performance in the first round.

Masters champion Rory McIlroy, who was one-under par after Thursday, was due to tee ⁠off at 2:02 p.m. ⁠ET (18:02 GMT). The opening round was interrupted early on Thursday by a two-hour fog delay and play was suspended due to darkness with 50 players yet to complete their ‌round.

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