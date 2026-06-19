Golf-Clark leads US Open by four shots in early second round action

Wyndham Clark Did Just Enough To Maintain His Grip On The Us Open Lead After The Second Round At Shinnecock Hills On Friday

Wyndham Clark did just enough ​to maintain his grip on the U.S. ‌Open ​lead after the second round at Shinnecock Hills on Friday, carding a one-under-par 69 for a four-shot clubhouse lead. Pre-tournament favourites Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, ‌were among the late starters and faced a battle to haul themselves back into contention.

Clark was at six-under with two holes to go in his first round when play was halted due to darkness in Southampton and he ‌returned early on Friday to card a pair of pars before setting off in his second round two ‌shots clear. The 2023 U.S. Open champion showcased his trademark ball-striking, cancelling out a bogey at the par-four ninth with birdies at the 12th and 13th, but he ran into trouble late in the round.

He landed in the bunker twice en route to another bogey ⁠on the ​par-five 16thbefore draining a 33-foot ⁠putt for another birdie on the par-four 18th. Playing partner and former champion Dustin Johnson of LIV Golf followed up his fine opening ⁠round (66) with a dreadful performance on Friday. He produced three bogeys, a double bogey and a quadruple bogey against two birdies ​to finish the round seven-over-par 77.

American Xander Schauffele (66) was near-flawless with five birdies and one bogey to ⁠finish the day tied second on the leaderboard with England's 2022 winner Matt Fitzpatrick, who carded an even-par 70 to finish the day ⁠four ​shots off pace. World number one Scheffler, attempting to complete the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors this week, will tee off from the back nine at 2:24 p.m. ET (18:24 GMT) after a disappointing two-over ⁠par performance in the first round.

Masters champion Rory McIlroy, who was one-under par after Thursday, was due to tee ⁠off at 2:02 p.m. ⁠ET (18:02 GMT). The opening round was interrupted early on Thursday by a two-hour fog delay and play was suspended due to darkness with 50 players yet to complete their ‌round.