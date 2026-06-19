Charles Schwab Is Working With Cboe Global Markets To Introduce Allornothing Options Contracts That Allow Customers To Place Yesorno Wagers On The Performance Of The Sp

Charles Schwab is working with Cboe ​Global Markets to introduce ​all-or-nothing options contracts that ‌allow customers ​to place yes-or-no wagers on the performance of the S&P 500, the Wall ‌Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Schwab will make binary options, which pay a set cash settlement or nothing ‌at all depending on performance of index, available to customers in ‌the coming months, the report said.

Charles Schwab did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A person familiar with the matter confirmed that ⁠Cboe is ​working with Charles ⁠Schwab to offer the products but gave no further details. Prediction markets surged ⁠in popularity during the 2024 U.S. presidential election and have evolved into ​an asset class that lets investors wager on a variety of ⁠events, from monetary policy to sports tournaments. Trading platforms such as Robinhood and Interactive ⁠Brokers ​have rolled out event contracts in recent months.

The Wall Street Journal said Schwab is also rolling out an options offering ⁠with a Cboe feature that allows traders to earn a partial ⁠payout if ⁠they are mostly right, even if the closing price of the index is not exactly what they ‌predicted.