Golf-Clark leads US Open by in early second round action

Wyndham Clark Did Just Enough To Maintain Control Of The Us Open At Shinnecock Hills On Friday

Wyndham Clark did just enough to maintain ​control of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock ‌Hills ​on Friday, carding a one-under-par 69 in the second round for a four-shot clubhouse lead over England's Matt Fitzpatrick and fellow American Xander Schauffele. Clark was at six-under with ‌two holes to go in his first round when play was halted due to darkness in Southampton and he returned early on Friday to card a pair of pars before setting off in his second round two shots clear.

The 2023 U.S. Open ‌champion showcased his trademark ball-striking, cancelling out a bogey at the par-four ninth with birdies at the 12th and ‌13th, but he ran into trouble late in the round. He landed in the bunker twice en route to another bogey on the par-five 16thbefore draining a 33-foot putt for another birdie on the par-four 18th.

"Yesterday, I really drove it great, and then I was just really conservative into the ⁠greens. These ​greens are obviously the challenge ⁠of this golf course," said Clark. "Then today I kind of did the same thing. Wasn't as sharp, but the consistency of hitting it to kind ⁠of conservative targets really paid off."

Playing partner and former champion Dustin Johnson of LIV Golf followed up his fine opening round (66) with ​a dreadful performance on Friday. He produced three bogeys, a double bogey and a quadruple bogey against two ⁠birdies to finish the round seven-over-par 77. Schauffele (66) was near-flawless with five birdies and one bogey to finish the day tied second on the leaderboard with ⁠2022 ​winner Fitzpatrick, who carded an even-par 70 to finish the day four shots off pace.

Pre-tournament favourites Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, were among the late starters who teed off under sunny skies on Friday afternoon. World number one Scheffler ⁠attempting to complete the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors this week and had his work cut out for ⁠him after a disappointing two-over ⁠par performance in the first round.

The opening round was interrupted early on Thursday by a two-hour fog delay and play was suspended due to darkness with 50 players yet to ‌complete their round.