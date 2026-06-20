Tennis-De Minaur knocked out in quarter-finals at Queen's Club

Top seed Alex de Minaur was defeated by American Brandon Nakashima in the quarter-finals of the Queen's Club title, ending his hopes of adding to the tournament's illustrious list of winners.

Reuters | Top Seed Alex De Minaurs Hopes Of Adding His Name To The Illustrious List Of Winners Of The Queens Club Title Ended In Defeat By American Brandon Nakashima On Friday The Australian World Number Six Is Regarded As One Of The Best Exponents Of Grass Court Tennis But Was Unable To Handle The Aggressive Nakashima In A Quarterfinal Defeat A Tight Opening Set Dominated By Serve Was Edged By World Number Nakashima As He Converted The First Break Point Of The Match In The Th Game De Minaur Had A Chance At In The Second Set On Nakashimas Serve But Was Unable To Take It On A Boiling Hot Day On Andy Murray Arena | Updated: 20-06-2026 00:54 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 00:54 IST
Tennis-De Minaur knocked out in quarter-finals at Queen's Club
Alex de Minaur
  • Country:
  • Australia

Top seed Alex de Minaur's ​hopes of adding his name ​to the illustrious list ‌of winners ​of the Queen's Club title ended in defeat by American Brandon Nakashima on Friday.

The Australian world number ‌six is regarded as one of the best exponents of grass court tennis but was unable to handle the aggressive Nakashima in a 7-5 6-3 quarter-final defeat. A ‌tight opening set dominated by serve was edged by world number 32 ‌Nakashima as he converted the first break point of the match in the 12th game.

De Minaur had a chance at 1-1 in the second set on Nakashima's serve but was unable ⁠to ​take it. On a boiling ⁠hot day on Andy Murray Arena, he dropped serve at 3-4 and there was no ⁠way back as Nakashima clinched his first win against a top-10 player in two ​years.

Nakashima will face Argentina's seventh seed Francisco Cerundolo after he battled past ⁠British wildcard Arthur Fery 7-6(1) 3-6 6-4. Cerundolo suffered a scare when he was struck in ⁠the ​throat by a Fery backhand from close range and was left on the ground. "I got hit and I couldn't breathe, but after one or ⁠two games it went away," he said.

The other semi-final will see American former champion ⁠Tommy Paul ⁠take on France's Ugo Humbert. Paul beat fourth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-3 7-6(4) while Humbert thrashed Australia's ‌Rinky Hijikata.

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