India must build intellectual infrastructure alongside physical infrastructure: Pranav Adani

India must build intellectual infrastructure alongside physical infrastructure as its ambitions grow and challenges become more complex, Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises, said on Friday. Addressing the Foundation Day celebrations of the Chintan Research Foundation (CRF), he said every successful nation in history has invested in physical infrastructure and that roads, ports, airports and digital connectivity contribute to economic growth.

"As India's ambitions become larger, our challenges become more complex. Another form of infrastructure becomes equally important, and that is intellectual infrastructure. Nations require institutions that can think beyond immediate headlines, institutions that can connect the dots, generate ideas, examine evidence, challenge assumptions and help decision-makers navigate complexity," Pranav Adani said. He said India's next chapter would not be written in New Delhi alone but would emerge from the experiences of states, the innovation of cities, the aspirations of villages and the resilience of communities. Citing energy transition in Gujarat, climate resilience in Odisha, rural mobility in Bihar, urban regeneration in Maharashtra, vocational skilling in Uttar Pradesh and connectivity in the Northeast, he said "the most important lessons will be found close to the ground."

He said think tanks must increasingly engage with the heart of India and with rural populations across the country. Institutions such as CRF, he said, must become a bridge between knowledge and implementation, between national priorities and local realities, and between ambitious policies and practical outcomes. "Over the past year, my confidence in India's future has strengthened even more. Our economy continues to expand. Infrastructure continues to transform the way people and goods move. Technology continues to reshape daily life. Indian entrepreneurs are solving problems at scale. And internationally, India's voice is being heard with greater respect and greater attention than ever before," Pranav Adani said.

"But as nations grow, the issues before them also become more complex. Energy security, climate transition, artificial intelligence, demographic change, urbanization, water stress, geopolitical competition, and social inclusion are no longer conversations with future implications. Their impact on people, lives and livelihoods are being felt now. Every successful nation in history has invested in physical infrastructure. Roads, ports, airports, power systems, logistics and networks, digital connectivity create the foundation of economic growth. We at the Adani Group have had the privilege of participating in the nation-building journey. And we continue to create critical infrastructure that supports our nation's developmental aspirations," he added. He also said that think tanks are a part of the intellectual infrastructure and their role is not simply to analyse events that occur.

"The real value of a think tank lies in its ability to identify emerging challenges before they become obvious, to frame difficult questions before they become crises, and to improve the quality of public debate by bringing evidence, perspective and long-term thinking into conversations," Pranav Adani said. He said CRF has established itself within two years as an important pillar of the intellectual infrastructure required by a rising India. He said the institution has consistently brought together policymakers, diplomats, academicians, industry leaders and practitioners to deliberate on issues ranging from energy security and critical minerals to AI, climate transition and digital public infrastructure.

"The willingness to ask difficult questions is the most valuable contribution any think tank can make," Adani said, adding that the success of such institutions should be measured by whether they improve the quality of national conversations, help decision-makers think differently and introduce ideas that might otherwise be overlooked. Pranav Adani said India's growth story must be projected globally.

"As India's profile increases globally, the world is going to look even more closely at our choices, our achievements, and our challenges. This is where India's growth must be projected and correct narrative be created, because India's story is often not understood in its entirety at the international conversations," he said. Referring to climate change debates, he said India is often viewed only through the narrow lens of emissions, while the country's efforts to expand energy access, lift millions into the formal economy, build infrastructure at an unprecedented scale, create jobs, strengthen manufacturing and pursue one of the world's most ambitious renewable energy transitions are frequently overlooked.

"If India does not tell its own story with confidence and credibility, others will tell it for us, often without fully understanding its complexity," he said. Pranav Adani said think tanks have a profound responsibility in shaping global understanding of India because "credibility will only come from intellectual honesty." He said such institutions must place facts, evidence and context before the world so that India's successes, challenges and aspirations are understood in their entirety.

With India aiming to become a developed nation by 2047, Pranav Adani said the country would require not only investments and innovation but also foresight, intellectual confidence and institutions capable of connecting ideas with policy. "The coming decades will require not only investments and innovations, but also foresight. Not only economic capability, but intellectual confidence too. Not only infrastructure that connects places, but intellectual infrastructure that connects idea to policy," he said.

"Looking at what the CRF has achieved in a short period of time, I have no doubt that it will continue to strengthen India's intellectual infrastructure, and it will continue to ask difficult questions, bring together diverse voices, engage more deeply with our states, and regions and contribute even more to India's journey to become Viksit Bharat by 2047. The future belongs not only to the nations that build well, it also belongs to nations that think well," he added. Pranav Adani said CRF is consistently bringing together top policymakers, diplomats, academicians, industry leaders, and practitioners to discuss issues ranging from energy security to critical minerals to artificial intelligence, climate transition, and digital public infrastructure.

"More importantly, it has shown a willingness to engage with questions that are not always easy, not always comfortable and fashionable, but which are nevertheless very, very important. That willingness to ask difficult questions is the one that is the most valuable contribution any think tank can make," he said. (ANI)