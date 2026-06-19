Fans Arriving In The United States For The World Cup Have Fallen In Love With A Popular American Condiment

Fans ​arriving in the United ​States for the ‌World Cup ​have fallen in love with a popular American condiment, and the ‌Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has offered friendly advice to those wishing to bring ranch dressing home.

Ranch dressing -- a creamy, savoury salad ‌dressing -- can be paired with vegetables, chicken wings, ‌pizza and fries, and after seeing numerous social media posts by fans declaring their love for it, the TSA decided to provide ⁠helpful ​warnings. "If you're ⁠visiting for a very large sporting event and you happen to ⁠discover RANCH while you're here... please pack it in your ​CHECKED BAG on the way home," they wrote on ⁠Instagram.

"If you're travelling within the U.S., make sure to keep your ⁠carry-on ​sauces to 3.4 ounces (100ml) or less and place any larger containers in your checked bags. Some ⁠heroes wear capes. Others bring ranch." The TSA also told travellers ⁠to avoid ⁠throwing away their ranch dressing before reaching security, as airlines will check it in ‌for them.