Soccer-Airport security steps in as World Cup fans go crazy for ranch dressing

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has offered advice to World Cup fans on safely transporting ranch dressing back to their home countries or within the US.

Reuters | Fans Arriving In The United States For The World Cup Have Fallen In Love With A Popular American Condiment | Updated: 19-06-2026 23:42 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 23:42 IST
Soccer-Airport security steps in as World Cup fans go crazy for ranch dressing
  • Country:
  • United States

Fans ​arriving in the United ​States for the ‌World Cup ​have fallen in love with a popular American condiment, and the ‌Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has offered friendly advice to those wishing to bring ranch dressing home.

Ranch dressing -- a creamy, savoury salad ‌dressing -- can be paired with vegetables, chicken wings, ‌pizza and fries, and after seeing numerous social media posts by fans declaring their love for it, the TSA decided to provide ⁠helpful ​warnings. "If you're ⁠visiting for a very large sporting event and you happen to ⁠discover RANCH while you're here... please pack it in your ​CHECKED BAG on the way home," they wrote on ⁠Instagram.

"If you're travelling within the U.S., make sure to keep your ⁠carry-on ​sauces to 3.4 ounces (100ml) or less and place any larger containers in your checked bags. Some ⁠heroes wear capes. Others bring ranch." The TSA also told travellers ⁠to avoid ⁠throwing away their ranch dressing before reaching security, as airlines will check it in ‌for them.

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