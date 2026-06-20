Trump tells Axios he no longer views Anthropic as national security threat

US President Donald Trump has reportedly reversed his stance on AI company Anthropic, no longer viewing it as a national security threat after a dispute over foreign access to its advanced AI models.

Reuters | Us President Donald Trump Said He Might Have Viewed Artificial Intelligence Company Anthropic As A National Security Threat Last Week | Updated: 20-06-2026 01:22 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 01:22 IST
Trump tells Axios he no longer views Anthropic as national security threat
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump said he might ​have viewed artificial intelligence company Anthropic ​as a national security threat ‌last week, ​but he no longer does, according to an interview with "The Axios Show" published on Friday.

Senior Anthropic technical staff were ‌scheduled to meet with Trump administration officials earlier this week to discuss a dispute over foreign access to its most advanced AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5. The company ‌last week disabled access for all users to those models after Trump ordered ‌Anthropic to block foreign nationals from accessing them.

Here are some of the details from the Axios interview:

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