Patil Automation Lands Strategic Spot Welding Line Project from Leading Tier-1 Customer

PNN Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: Patil Automation Limited (NSE: PATILAUTOM | INE17GV01016), a leading provider of turnkey welding, assembly, and robotics-integrated automation systems, has announced a new order win from a leading Tier-1 automotive customer, reinforcing its growing presence in the automotive automation space and reflecting sustained demand for its engineering-led manufacturing solutions.

The order, valued at ₹9.03 crore (inclusive of taxes), is for the design, manufacturing, supply, installation, and commissioning of a Spot-Welding Line for automotive manufacturing applications. The project is scheduled to be executed within three months. The order reflects the continued confidence of leading automotive customers in Patil Automation's engineering capabilities, execution expertise, and ability to deliver advanced manufacturing solutions. As automotive manufacturers increasingly invest in automation to enhance productivity, precision, and operational efficiency, the Company continues to benefit from sustained demand for its specialized automation offerings.

Patil Automation has steadily expanded its customer base across automotive and industrial manufacturing segments while strengthening relationships with existing clients through consistent project execution and technology-driven solutions. The latest order further adds to the Company's growing order book and supports its strategy of driving long-term growth through deeper customer engagement and sector diversification. Commenting on the Order Win, Mr. Manoj Patil, Promoter and Managing Director of Patil Automation Limited, said: "We are pleased to secure this order from a leading Tier-1 automotive customer. The order underscores the trust our customers place in our engineering expertise, execution capabilities, and commitment to delivering reliable automation solutions.

The automotive industry continues to be a key growth driver for our business, supported by increasing investments in automation and manufacturing modernization. Alongside strengthening our position in this segment, we are also expanding our reach across other industrial sectors, creating a diversified growth platform for the future. We remain focused on timely execution, operational excellence, and building long-term customer relationships." About Patil Automation Limited

Patil Automation Limited ("PAL" or "the Company"), founded in 2015 and headquartered in Pune, is a comprehensive automation solutions provider catering to both automotive and non-automotive sectors. The Company offers end-to-end automation systems encompassing design, manufacturing, testing, installation, modification, and maintenance services for industries such as automotive, electric vehicles (EV), defense, construction equipment, renewable energy, white goods, and general engineering. PAL's diverse product portfolio includes welding lines, assembly lines, special purpose machines (SPMs), and material handling systems, engineered to enhance precision, productivity, and scalability in modern manufacturing setups.

The Company now operates 3 advanced manufacturing facilities at MIDC Chakan, Pune, covering ~2 lakh sq. Ft., with a combined annual production capacity of ~3,454 units, enabling faster execution and expansion into new industrial segments. PAL has successfully delivered automation projects across 10+ countries, with a strong domestic presence in Maharashtra, Haryana, Karnataka, and other key manufacturing hubs.

For FY26, the Company reported a Total Income of ₹172.79 crore, EBITDA of ₹30.65 crore, and Net Profit of ₹19.07 crore, reflecting consistent operational and financial growth. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)