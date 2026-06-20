Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Greece southwest of Crete

An Earthquake Of Magnitude Struck Greece On Saturday

​An ​earthquake ‌of magnitude ​5.8 ‌struck Greece on Saturday, but there were ‌no immediate reports ‌of damage.

The quake occurred at a ⁠depth ​of ⁠13 km (8 miles) ⁠and was located 69 ​km south-southwest of ⁠the city of ⁠Rethymno ​on the island of ⁠Crete, the European-Mediterranean ⁠Seismological ⁠Centre said.