Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Greece southwest of Crete
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Greece on Saturday, occurring at a depth of 13 km, but no immediate damage reports were available.
- Country:
- Greece
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Greece on Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of damage.
The quake occurred at a depth of 13 km (8 miles) and was located 69 km south-southwest of the city of Rethymno on the island of Crete, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.