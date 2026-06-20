Srinagar's Atiqa Mir becomes first Indian and Asian female racer selected for F1 Academy development programme

Eleven-year-old karting prodigy Atiqa Mir from Srinagar has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Indian and Asian female racer to be selected for the Formula 1 Academy's prestigious "Discover Your Drive" development programme. The initiative is designed to identify and nurture talented young female drivers from across the world, offering mentorship, exposure and development opportunities to help them progress in professional motorsport.

Atiqa, one of India's most promising young motorsport talents, has been making waves on the karting circuit with a series of impressive performances in domestic and international competitions. Her selection for the programme marks a significant moment not only for Indian motorsport but also for Jammu and Kashmir, placing the Union Territory on the global racing map. Speaking about her journey into racing, Atiqa told ANI, "I do professional go-karting. I started because I got inspired by my father, who was a former Formula Asia driver and India's first national karting champion. So I got inspired by him, and I saw him race a little bit in Dubai too. So I started out by myself. I do a lot of fitness, and I try to work a lot on the simulator as well to improve my driving skills. I started in 2021 professionally when I was seven years old in the bambino category."

Her father, former racer Asif Mir, hailed the achievement as a landmark moment in motorsport. "Atiqa has achieved things rarely seen in global motorsports. Motorsport is a unique sporting field where male and female categories aren't separated; perhaps that is why women haven't made significant inroads globally until now. What Atiqa is doing right now is historic; she is competing against men and beating them. She isn't just doing this in India or Asia, but in Europe, which hosts the toughest racing categories in the world. As for my own background, I was India's first National Karting Champion and the vice-champion of the Formula Asia series," he said.

Atiqa's rise through the ranks has been driven by a combination of talent, discipline and determination. Competing against some of the best young drivers in the world, she has consistently demonstrated maturity and skill beyond her years, earning recognition on international circuits. Her achievement has been celebrated by sports enthusiasts across Jammu and Kashmir and the wider Indian sporting community, with many viewing her success as an inspiration for young girls aspiring to break barriers in traditionally male-dominated sports.

As she embarks on the next phase of her motorsport journey through the Formula 1 Academy programme, Atiqa carries the hopes of a new generation of racers and strengthens India's growing presence on the global motorsport stage. (ANI)