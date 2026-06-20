India's data centre pipeline hits 8.33 GW as AI demand reshapes digital infra: Knight Frank India

India's data centre sector is witnessing an unprecedented infrastructure build-up, with the total development pipeline across major markets reaching 8.33 GW, according to Knight Frank India. The scale of future supply, driven by accelerating artificial intelligence adoption, cloud computing growth and data localisation requirements, is more than five times the country's current live data centre capacity of 1.6 GW.

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 15:36 IST
India's data centre pipeline hits 8.33 GW as AI demand reshapes digital infra: Knight Frank India
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's data centre sector is witnessing an unprecedented infrastructure build-up, with the total development pipeline across major markets reaching 8.33 GW, according to Knight Frank India. The scale of future supply, driven by accelerating artificial intelligence adoption, cloud computing growth and data localisation requirements, is more than five times the country's current live data centre capacity of 1.6 GW. Knight Frank India said India currently has 0.32 GW of data centre capacity under construction, while another 2.92 GW has reached the committed stage. An additional 5.41 GW is in early stages of development, underscoring the depth of supply planned across key hubs. "The significant share of early-stage developments--representing nearly two-thirds of the total pipeline--demonstrates strong confidence in India's long-term digital economy prospects," Knight Frank India noted.

Mumbai continues to dominate the landscape with the largest pipeline at 3.75 GW, comprising 0.17 GW under construction, 1.54 GW in committed projects and 2.21 GW in early-stage development. The city's advantage stems from its status as India's financial capital, extensive fibre connectivity, robust power infrastructure and concentration of international subsea cable landings, making it the preferred location for large-scale cloud and AI deployments. Hyderabad has emerged as the second-largest future market with a 1.93 GW pipeline, supported by proactive government policies, lower operating costs and growing investments from global technology companies. Chennai's pipeline has reached 1.36 GW, backed by its role as India's key gateway for Southeast Asian digital traffic, strong subsea cable connectivity and competitive power tariffs.

Regional specialisation is becoming a key theme, Knight Frank India said. Viral Desai, International Partner, Senior Executive Director- Occupier Strategy & Solutions, Industrial & Logistics, Capital Markets & Retail, Knight Frank India, said, "India's data centre growth story is increasingly becoming a tale of regional specialization. While Mumbai continues to anchor hyperscale deployments owing to its connectivity advantages, Hyderabad is emerging as a preferred AI infrastructure destination, and Chennai is strengthening its role as a strategic gateway for international data traffic from east. At the same time, Vizag has rapidly emerged as one of India's most active greenfield data centre markets, attracting gigawatt-scale development proposals backed by government support, availability of sizeable land parcels and planned subsea cable connectivity." NCR, Pune and Bengaluru are also expanding capacity, with pipelines of 0.54 GW, 0.43 GW and 0.18 GW respectively. Knight Frank India expects India's data centre ecosystem to remain one of the fastest-growing globally over the coming decade as global technology companies invest in next-generation computing infrastructure. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protests

Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protest...

Bolivia
2
Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Canada
3
Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia
4
Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Sustainability Trap: Why Cities Can’t Escape Bad Urban Growth

The Digital Agriculture Boom Has an Infrastructure Problem: What China’s Digital Villages Reveal

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026