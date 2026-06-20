At least 15 migrant bodies wash ashore in eastern Libya, sources say

At least 15 migrant bodies, including a girl, have washed ashore in Libya's eastern Mediterranean coast after their boat is believed to have capsized, with more bodies feared to be found.

Reuters | The Bodies Of At Least Migrants Including A Girl Have Washed Ashore Along Libyas Eastern Mediterranean Coast Over The Past Week After Their Boat Was Believed To Have Capsized | Updated: 20-06-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 17:12 IST
At least 15 migrant bodies wash ashore in eastern Libya, sources say
  • Country:
  • Libya

The bodies of at ​least 15 migrants including a ​girl have washed ashore ‌along ​Libya’s eastern Mediterranean coast over the past week after their boat was believed to have capsized, ‌security, navy and medical sources told Reuters on Saturday. The vessel was carrying around 61 people, according to 10 survivors, a navy source said.

The ‌bodies were recovered from several places along the coastline of Tobruk, ‌a city near the Egyptian border, the sources added. Two security officials said the remains were badly decomposed and warned that more bodies could still be found. Images ⁠posted on ​Facebook by ⁠the Tobruk Red Crescent showed volunteers in white hazmat suits recovering bodies from rocky shorelines ⁠and placing them into white plastic bags.

Since the toppling of Muammar ​Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011, Libya has become a ⁠transit route for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty to Europe via dangerous routes across ⁠the ​desert and over the Mediterranean. The oil-dependent Libyan economy is also a draw for impoverished migrants seeking work.

Separately, the Emergency Medicine ⁠and Support Centre in Khumas city, which operates under the health ministry ⁠in the capital ⁠Tripoli, said its medics treated 13 migrants after their boat capsized off the coast.

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