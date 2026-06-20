Switzerland says US-Iran talks continue at Bürgenstock, declines to identify participants
Switzerland is hosting discreet talks between the US and Iran at Bürgenstock, with the Swiss foreign ministry citing confidentiality over participants and discussion content.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Switzerland continues to provide a "discreet and reliable setting" at Bürgenstock to facilitate discussions on implementing a memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran, the Swiss foreign ministry said on Saturday.
It added in a statement that no further details would be disclosed about participants and the content of the talks, citing confidentiality.
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