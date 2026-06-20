Switzerland says US-Iran talks continue at Bürgenstock, declines to identify participants

Switzerland Continues To Provide A Discreet And Reliable Setting At Brgenstock To Facilitate Discussions On Implementing A Memorandum Of Understanding Between The Us And Iran

​Switzerland ​continues ‌to provide ​a "discreet and reliable ‌setting" at Bürgenstock to facilitate discussions on ‌implementing a memorandum ‌of understanding between the U.S. and Iran, ⁠the ​Swiss ⁠foreign ministry said on Saturday.

It ⁠added in a ​statement that no ⁠further details would be disclosed ⁠about ​participants and the content ⁠of the talks, citing ⁠confidentiality.