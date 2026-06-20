Switzerland says US-Iran talks continue at Bürgenstock, declines to identify participants

Switzerland is hosting discreet talks between the US and Iran at Bürgenstock, with the Swiss foreign ministry citing confidentiality over participants and discussion content.

Reuters | Switzerland Continues To Provide A Discreet And Reliable Setting At Brgenstock To Facilitate Discussions On Implementing A Memorandum Of Understanding Between The Us And Iran | Updated: 20-06-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 17:10 IST
Switzerland says US-Iran talks continue at Bürgenstock, declines to identify participants
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

​Switzerland ​continues ‌to provide ​a "discreet and reliable ‌setting" at Bürgenstock to facilitate discussions on ‌implementing a memorandum ‌of understanding between the U.S. and Iran, ⁠the ​Swiss ⁠foreign ministry said on Saturday.

It ⁠added in a ​statement that no ⁠further details would be disclosed ⁠about ​participants and the content ⁠of the talks, citing ⁠confidentiality.

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