Voltas sells 1 million AC units in first three months of FY27, achieves milestone in record time

Announcing the milestone, Voltas said it had "crossed the milestone of 1 million air conditioner sales in FY 26-27, achieving the landmark in record time and further strengthening its dominant leadership position in the Indian Room Air Conditioner market."

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 19:04 IST
Voltas sells 1 million AC units in first three months of FY27, achieves milestone in record time
Voltas logo (Photo/X@myvoltas). Image Credit: ANI

Voltas has crossed the milestone of selling 1 million air conditioners within the first three months of the financial year (FY)27, achieving the landmark in record time and reinforcing its leadership position in the domestic room market. The Tata Group company said the achievement reflects strong consumer demand and the success of its efforts to expand its presence across segments and markets.

Announcing the milestone, Voltas said it had "crossed the milestone of 1 million air conditioner sales in FY 26-27, achieving the landmark in record time and further strengthening its dominant leadership position in the Indian Room Air Conditioner market." The company attributed the growth to a refreshed product portfolio, sharper market segmentation and a stronger consumer engagement strategy.

Commenting on the achievement, Voltas Managing Director Mukundan Menon said, "Crossing the one million sales milestone within the first 3 months of a financial year is a significant achievement for Voltas. Achieving this landmark in record time reflects the trust that consumers have placed in our brand and the strength of the execution delivered by our teams and channel partners across the country." He added that the milestone "further reinforces Voltas' position as India's No. 1 AC brand" and reflects the strength of the company's product portfolio, distribution network and consumer-centric approach.

"As the category continues to expand, we remain focused on delivering innovative products, superior consumer experiences and sustainable growth while strengthening our market leadership," Menon said. Voltas said it recently refreshed its product portfolio with differentiated offerings across premium, mid and value segments, enabling it to cater to a broader range of consumer needs and strengthen its presence across key price points. The company also highlighted its communication campaigns featuring AI-enabled products and its extensive distribution and service network as key contributors to growth.

Jayant Balan, Head of Room Air Conditioner Business at Voltas, said, "Reaching the one million milestone in record time is a proud moment for Voltas and reflects the strength of our strategy, execution and partnerships across the value chain." He added that the company's "refreshed product portfolio, sharper market segmentation and impactful consumer communication initiatives" helped it connect more effectively with consumers across segments and geographies. Balan said demand remains encouraging across markets and the company expects to build on the momentum in the coming months. "Summer is still on, and so is India's trust in Voltas. Demand continues to remain encouraging across markets, and we look forward to building on this momentum, reaching more households across the country and achieving many more milestones in the months ahead," he said. (ANI)

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