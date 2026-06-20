PM Modi Launches Major Projects on West Bengal Day

Updated: 20-06-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 22:07 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Paschimbanga Divas celebrations in Hooghly district, where he launched, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a series of development projects aimed at accelerating growth across West Bengal. The state-level event was held at Tarakeswar, a place closely associated with Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee. This year's theme, "West Bengal: Heritage, Harmony and Development," highlighted the state's cultural legacy, social unity and aspirations for progress.

The projects unveiled during the programme span railways, agriculture, rural development, fisheries and animal husbandry. The initiatives are expected to improve infrastructure, strengthen livelihoods, support farmers and contribute to the state's socio-economic development.

Prime Minister Modi also released the 23rd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), under which more than ₹18,880 crore will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of over 9.44 crore farmers across India.

PM Highlights Bengal's Heritage and Future Potential

Addressing a large gathering, Modi described the occasion as a symbol of renewed confidence and progress in West Bengal. He said the state possesses immense cultural, intellectual and economic strength and has the potential to play a leading role in India's development journey.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee for his role during the Partition period and acknowledged the contributions of iconic Bengali figures including Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.

He urged people to preserve Bengal's rich heritage while creating new opportunities for future generations. Modi also praised public participation in cleanliness campaigns and called for cleanliness to become an integral part of everyday life and development efforts.

Welfare Schemes and Infrastructure Projects Gain Momentum

The Prime Minister said several commitments made during the elections are now being implemented. He announced that eligible poor families in West Bengal will benefit from the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme and highlighted initiatives including the Annapurna Scheme, expanded drinking water access under the Jal Jeevan Mission, relaxation in government job age limits and free bus travel for women.

Modi also outlined progress on key infrastructure projects, including work on Kolkata Metro's Orange Line, a new railway divisional hospital in Howrah, road overbridges in Purba Medinipur and the Sankrail–Santragachi rail connectivity project.

In the agriculture sector, he welcomed the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana in the state and announced West Bengal's integration into the Digital Agriculture Mission. Four districts—Purulia, Darjeeling, Alipurduar and Jhargram—will receive focused support under the PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana to improve productivity, storage facilities and access to finance.

The fisheries sector also received attention with plans to expand the Fraserganj Fishing Harbour in South 24 Parganas and establish a modern fish market in Birbhum.

Reiterating the Centre's vision of a developed India by 2047, Modi said the growth of Eastern India remains central to national progress under the Purvodaya Initiative, with West Bengal positioned to play a key role. He concluded by inviting citizens to participate in International Day of Yoga celebrations and expressed confidence that Bengal would continue to inspire the world through its spiritual and cultural traditions.