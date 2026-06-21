FIFA World Cup 2026: Only half training time, says Iran coach as he slams preparation restrictions before Belgium clash

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei has criticised the increasingly difficult travel and preparation conditions faced by his team ahead of their World Cup clash against Belgium, questioning the inconsistency in how US authorities are handling their movement schedule. Iran has spent the tournament based in Tijuana, Mexico, commuting across the border to the United States for their Group G matches due to entry restrictions affecting their stay in the country, a situation that has drawn widespread scrutiny throughout the World Cup.

"We only managed to train half the time we usually spend on training. We wanted to have optimal physical and technical preparation," he told reporters as per Reuters. "The conditions have become even harder," he said.

"For the third game, they've allowed us to decide to make our own decisions with regard to planning the travel," he said. "But what my problem is, why didn't they let us come earlier for the first two games as well?" he added. Ghalenoei questioned the inconsistency in travel arrangements for Iran during the World Cup, asking why certain logistical adjustments were only made for later matches rather than earlier ones.

While highlighting the difficulties his team has faced, he acknowledged that FIFA and President Gianni Infantino are making efforts to reduce the challenges. Ghalenoei added that FIFA has tried its best to minimise the issues encountered by the team throughout the tournament. "If they've managed to do this now, why didn't they do that for our first game and for this game? I know for sure that FIFA and Mr Infantino are doing the utmost to ease these challenges that we are facing," Ghalenoei said. "I think FIFA did its utmost to minimise the problems we have faced."

Ghalenoei said that while entry into the United States and customs procedures went smoothly and he appreciated the support provided by U.S. authorities, the team has been negatively affected by restrictions on their training time. "Once we entered the United States, they made sure that in customs everything went smoothly," he said. "I'd like to thank the U.S. for that. But unfortunately, it's our training time that they did not give us."

Ghalenoei said that unlike Iran, the Belgium team were able to arrive earlier and complete proper training ahead of the match. He acknowledged Belgium as a strong and respected side and expected a tough contest. However, he added that Iran also possesses talented players with strong potential and remains confident about competing in the game. "Look at the Belgium team. They arrived yesterday at noon. They've managed to have proper training. The Belgian team is a very strong and highly respected team, and undoubtedly, it's going to be a tough game tomorrow. But we are also Iranians, and we have good players who have great potential," Ghalenoei concluded. (ANI)