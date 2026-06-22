Russian drone hits Turkish dry cargo vessel, Ukrainian Navy says
A Russian drone attack on a Panamanian-flagged dry cargo vessel, Victress, resulted in a major fire and casualties among its nine crew members, who were all rescued.
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A Russian drone attack hit a Turkish dry cargo vessel called Victress which was sailing under the Panamanian flag, the Ukrainian navy said in a Telegram post on Monday, causing a major fire aboard.
There were casualties among the nine crew members who are nationals of Egypt, Turkey and India, it said, adding that everyone was rescued. The post did not provide details on the casualties.
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