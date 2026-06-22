Russian drone hits Turkish dry cargo vessel, Ukrainian Navy says

A Russian Drone Attack Hit A Turkish Dry Cargo Vessel Called Victress Which Was Sailing Under The Panamanian Flag

​A ​Russian drone ‌attack hit ​a Turkish dry cargo ‌vessel called Victress which was sailing under ‌the Panamanian flag, the Ukrainian ‌navy said in a Telegram post on Monday, ⁠causing ​a ⁠major fire aboard.

There were ⁠casualties among the nine ​crew members who are nationals ⁠of Egypt, Turkey ⁠and ​India, it said, adding that everyone ⁠was rescued. The post ⁠did ⁠not provide details on the casualties.

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