Russian drone hits Turkish dry cargo vessel, Ukrainian Navy says

A Russian drone attack on a Panamanian-flagged dry cargo vessel, Victress, resulted in a major fire and casualties among its nine crew members, who were all rescued.

Reuters | A Russian Drone Attack Hit A Turkish Dry Cargo Vessel Called Victress Which Was Sailing Under The Panamanian Flag | Updated: 22-06-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 10:25 IST
Russian drone hits Turkish dry cargo vessel, Ukrainian Navy says
  • Country:
  • None

​A ​Russian drone ‌attack hit ​a Turkish dry cargo ‌vessel called Victress which was sailing under ‌the Panamanian flag, the Ukrainian ‌navy said in a Telegram post on Monday, ⁠causing ​a ⁠major fire aboard.

There were ⁠casualties among the nine ​crew members who are nationals ⁠of Egypt, Turkey ⁠and ​India, it said, adding that everyone ⁠was rescued. The post ⁠did ⁠not provide details on the casualties.

Also Read: ANALYSIS-Yoghurt wars: Danone-Chobani clash underscores wider protein battle

TRENDING

1
Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncertainty?

Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncert...

Malaysia
2
Australia extends fuel excise relief to ease household cost pressures

Australia extends fuel excise relief to ease household cost pressures

Australia
3
Golf-Clark builds six-stroke lead heading into US Open final round

Golf-Clark builds six-stroke lead heading into US Open final round

United States
4
Trump, blaming alleged vandals, says Washington Reflecting Pool needs repairs

Trump, blaming alleged vandals, says Washington Reflecting Pool needs repair...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

The Silent Pandemic Is Already Here: Antibiotic Resistance Is Rewiring Global Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026