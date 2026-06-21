Golf-Clark builds six-stroke lead heading into US Open final round

Wyndham ​Clark built a terrific six-stroke lead heading into the final ​round of the U.S. Open on Saturday, ‌as ​world number one Scottie Scheffler's chances of clinching a career Grand Slam appeared slim at the tricky Shinnecock Hills course. A third straight day of windy conditions tested even the most experienced ‌players in Southampton, but the 2023 champion Clark held his nerve as he put up two birdies and an eagle against four bogeys to card an even-par 70 for the day.

Scheffler (69) was in a four-way tie for second place at one under par and would ‌become only the seventh man to win all four of golf's blue-riband events if he is able to close the gap ‌created by his U.S. compatriot Clark. Scheffler shared the second spot on the leaderboard with South Korea's Tom Kim and Americans Sam Stevens and Sahith Theegala through 54 holes.

Clark offset a bogey on the first hole with a birdie on the fifth thanks to a sublime approach shot. He had to regain his ⁠composure after ​landing in the bunker en route ⁠to another bogey on the par-four eighth, calling it "the worst shot of my life". After a birdie on the 14th hole and a bogey on the 15th, ⁠he hit the finest shot of the week for an eagle on the par-five 16th, plopping his approach shot directly on the green just ​4 feet from the hole.

Clark was ready to head home with a seven-stroke lead before he inexplicably missed a short ⁠putt for a bogey on the par-four 18th hole. His playing partner Matt Fitzpatrick, the winner in 2022, had a harder time after starting the day at three ⁠under ​par as he bogeyed four times on the front nine en route to a 74 for the day and was eight shots off the pace heading into Sunday.

Clark is looking to turn the page on an embarrassing locker room incident at last ⁠year's tournament on a tricky course that many struggle to tame. Competitors faced a third straight day of tough, windy conditions that ⁠have tested some of the field's ⁠most experienced, including former champion Brooks Koepka, who made the cut at his last 11 U.S. Open starts but did not reach the weekend this time around.

The cut came in at four ‌over par, with 67 ‌professionals and five amateurs advancing.