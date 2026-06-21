Trump, blaming alleged vandals, says Washington Reflecting Pool needs repairs

US President Donald Trump announced that the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool's water may need to be drained for repairs following alleged vandalism at the site.

Reuters | Us President Donald Trump Said On Saturday That Much Of The Water At The Newly Renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Probably Has To Be Drained For Repairs Following What He Called Vandalism Of The Site Many Additional People Have Been Arrested Having To Do With The Disgraceful Vandalism Of Our Beautiful Reflecting Pool | Updated: 21-06-2026 06:21 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 06:21 IST
Trump, blaming alleged vandals, says Washington Reflecting Pool needs repairs
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

​U.S. President ​Donald Trump said ‌on Saturday ​that much of the water ‌at the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool "probably" has to be ‌drained for repairs following what he ‌called "vandalism" of the site.

"Many additional people have been arrested having ⁠to ​do ⁠with the disgraceful Vandalism of our beautiful ⁠Reflecting Pool," Trump said on social ​media.

"We met with contractors today, ⁠will probably be forced to release and ⁠drain ​much of the water in order to do ⁠the necessary repairs, but will have ⁠them ⁠done as quickly as possible."

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