Trump, blaming alleged vandals, says Washington Reflecting Pool needs repairs
US President Donald Trump announced that the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool's water may need to be drained for repairs following alleged vandalism at the site.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that much of the water at the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool "probably" has to be drained for repairs following what he called "vandalism" of the site.
"Many additional people have been arrested having to do with the disgraceful Vandalism of our beautiful Reflecting Pool," Trump said on social media.
"We met with contractors today, will probably be forced to release and drain much of the water in order to do the necessary repairs, but will have them done as quickly as possible."
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