Panama says container transit up at Balboa, Cristobal ports

Container transit at Panama's Balboa and Cristobal ports rebounded in March-May, following a February slump, with volumes increasing by 12% and 15% respectively.

Reuters | Panamas Ports Authority On Monday Said Container Transit At Its Balboa And Cristobal Ports Increased Between March And May | Updated: 22-06-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 22:58 IST
Panama says container transit up at Balboa, Cristobal ports
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  • Country:
  • Panama

Panama's Ports Authority ​on Monday said container transit at ‌its Balboa ​and Cristobal ports increased between March and May, following a slump in February after the government cancelled contracts for the ‌ports held by Panama Ports Company, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison.

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