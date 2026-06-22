Panama says container transit up at Balboa, Cristobal ports
Container transit at Panama's Balboa and Cristobal ports rebounded in March-May, following a February slump, with volumes increasing by 12% and 15% respectively.
- Country:
- Panama
Panama's Ports Authority on Monday said container transit at its Balboa and Cristobal ports increased between March and May, following a slump in February after the government cancelled contracts for the ports held by Panama Ports Company, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison.
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