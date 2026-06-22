Panama says container transit up at Balboa, Cristobal ports

Panamas Ports Authority On Monday Said Container Transit At Its Balboa And Cristobal Ports Increased Between March And May

Panama's Ports Authority ​on Monday said container transit at ‌its Balboa ​and Cristobal ports increased between March and May, following a slump in February after the government cancelled contracts for the ‌ports held by Panama Ports Company, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison.

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