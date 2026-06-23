WTO Reviews US Import Surcharge Linked to Trade Deficit

The World Trade Organization's Committee on Balance of Payments Restrictions has held consultations on a temporary 10 per cent import surcharge introduced by the United States to address its balance-of-payments deficit. The discussions took place on 22 June 2026 and brought together WTO members, representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and officials from the WTO Secretariat to examine the measure and its implications for international trade.

The surcharge was introduced on 24 February 2026 under Article XII of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT), a provision that allows countries to impose temporary trade restrictions in certain balance-of-payments situations. According to the United States, the measure is scheduled to expire on 24 July 2026 unless Congress decides to extend it.

Members Examine US Justification

The meeting was chaired by Ambassador R.G.S.P.K. Wijesekara of Sri Lanka, who said the consultations were intended to provide members with a clearer understanding of the economic challenges cited by the United States and to facilitate dialogue on the issue.

As required under WTO procedures, the IMF presented its assessment of the United States' balance-of-payments situation based on the findings of its 2026 Article IV Consultation. The WTO Secretariat also prepared a background document to support discussions.

The United States delivered a detailed explanation of the surcharge and the reasons behind its introduction. Members welcomed the information provided and acknowledged the transparency shown during the consultation process.

Questions from members focused on several issues, including the severity of the US balance-of-payments deficit, the methodology used to justify the measure and whether the surcharge was necessary under WTO rules.

Concerns Raised Over Trade Impact

Several WTO members also sought clarification regarding exemptions granted to specific countries and products. Participants raised concerns about the potential effects of the surcharge on international trade flows and urged the United States to carefully evaluate its broader economic consequences. Some members questioned whether the measure aligned fully with the requirements of Article XII and called for its removal once the underlying balance-of-payments concerns have been addressed.

The United States responded to questions raised during the session, including those submitted before the meeting, and provided further details regarding the operation and temporary nature of the measure.

Further Discussions May Follow

At the conclusion of the consultation, Ambassador Wijesekara thanked both the United States and WTO members for what he described as a constructive exchange of views.

He noted that additional time may be needed before determining whether further consultations are required. The Committee will now prepare a report on the discussions for submission to the WTO General Council, in line with the procedures established under the Understanding on the Balance-of-Payments Provisions of the GATT 1994.

The consultations highlight the continued importance of multilateral dialogue when countries adopt trade measures that may affect global commerce. As the July expiration date approaches, WTO members will be watching closely to see whether the surcharge is allowed to lapse or becomes the subject of further policy debate.