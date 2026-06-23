EBRD to sign more than €500 mln in Ukraine projects this week

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development plans to invest over €500 million in Ukraine's critical sectors at a conference for the country's recovery this week.

Reuters | The European Bank For Reconstruction And Development Plans To Sign New Investments Worth More Than Million Million In Ukraines Critical Sectors At A Conference For The Countrys Recovery This Week | Updated: 23-06-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 18:10 IST
EBRD to sign more than €500 mln in Ukraine projects this week
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The European Bank for Reconstruction and ​Development plans to sign new ​investments worth more than €500 million ($571 million) ‌in ​Ukraine's critical sectors at a conference for the country's recovery this week, EBRD Banking Vice President Matteo Patrone said.

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