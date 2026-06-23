EBRD to sign more than €500 mln in Ukraine projects this week
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development plans to invest over €500 million in Ukraine's critical sectors at a conference for the country's recovery this week.
- Country:
- Ukraine
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development plans to sign new investments worth more than €500 million ($571 million) in Ukraine's critical sectors at a conference for the country's recovery this week, EBRD Banking Vice President Matteo Patrone said.
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