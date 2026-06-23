Us Agencies Have Seized Over Drones Near Fifa World Cup Sites Since The Start Of Play On June

​U.S. ​agencies have ‌seized over ​300 drones near ‌FIFA World Cup sites since the start ‌of play on June ‌11, the Transportation Security Administration said ⁠Thursday.

During ​match ⁠days, all aircraft operations, ⁠including drones, are prohibited ​within a radius of ⁠three nautical miles ⁠and ​up to 3,000 feet above ⁠ground level around the ⁠stadiums ⁠unless specifically authorized by air traffic ‌controllers.