US agencies have seized more than 300 drones near World Cup sites, TSA says
US agencies have seized over 300 drones near FIFA World Cup sites since June 11, amid strict no-fly zones enforced around stadiums.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. agencies have seized over 300 drones near FIFA World Cup sites since the start of play on June 11, the Transportation Security Administration said Thursday.
During match days, all aircraft operations, including drones, are prohibited within a radius of three nautical miles and up to 3,000 feet above ground level around the stadiums unless specifically authorized by air traffic controllers.
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