US agencies have seized more than 300 drones near World Cup sites, TSA says

US agencies have seized over 300 drones near FIFA World Cup sites since June 11, amid strict no-fly zones enforced around stadiums.

Reuters | Us Agencies Have Seized Over Drones Near Fifa World Cup Sites Since The Start Of Play On June | Updated: 23-06-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 19:21 IST
US agencies have seized more than 300 drones near World Cup sites, TSA says
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  • Country:
  • United States

​U.S. ​agencies have ‌seized over ​300 drones near ‌FIFA World Cup sites since the start ‌of play on June ‌11, the Transportation Security Administration said ⁠Thursday.

During ​match ⁠days, all aircraft operations, ⁠including drones, are prohibited ​within a radius of ⁠three nautical miles ⁠and ​up to 3,000 feet above ⁠ground level around the ⁠stadiums ⁠unless specifically authorized by air traffic ‌controllers.

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