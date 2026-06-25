Pax Silica Summit Champions AI Innovation Sovereignty

The 2nd Pax Silica Summit emphasized innovation sovereignty in AI, urging global collaboration to strengthen AI ecosystems. Key initiatives included the launch of PaxPass and Foundry School, with the US committing $50 million to support these efforts. The event advocated for pro-growth AI policies over restrictive approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 19:41 IST
Pax Silica Summit Champions AI Innovation Sovereignty
US Under Secretary of State Jacob S. Helberg (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The 2nd Pax Silica Summit convened in Washington, drawing over 30 governments and economies to discuss the profound impact of artificial intelligence on global economic growth. U.S. Under Secretary of State Jacob S. Helberg emphasized the importance of trusted partnerships in fostering resilient AI ecosystems and securing shared prosperity.

Key announcements included the Declaration on AI Opportunity, promoting pro-growth policies, resilient supply chains, and significant investments in AI infrastructure. Helberg outlined the introduction of PaxPass, a platform aimed at streamlining AI goods movement, and the Foundry School, a Stanford-led initiative to train leaders in advanced manufacturing.

The summit marked a pivotal shift towards innovation sovereignty, moving away from digital sovereignty. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Lando highlighted the alignment between public objectives and private capabilities, advocating for an economic order based on trust. This cooperative stance seeks to leverage AI's transformative potential for free-market nations worldwide.

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