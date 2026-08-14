Japarov Aims for Second Term Amid Kyrgyz Political Evolution

In a recent announcement, President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan declared his intention to seek a second term during the upcoming presidential election, scheduled for January in the turbulent Central Asian state.

The confirmation comes after speculation in 2024 about his plans, marking the first time Japarov himself has publicly confirmed his intention. Japarov initially rose to power amid political unrest in 2020, subsequently securing his political authority in the 2021 elections.

Despite Kyrgyzstan's reputation as a relatively democratic nation in Central Asia, the country has experienced its share of political instability, highlighted by the removal of presidents in 2005, 2010, and 2020 through popular protests. As the next presidential election approaches, all interested candidates are invited to participate without restrictions.