Kushner's Diplomatic Mission: Middle East Peace Talks
Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law and envoy, will visit Israel and various countries for talks concerning the Gaza situation. Meetings with mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey are also part of Kushner's agenda, highlighting efforts to ease tensions in the region.
- Country:
- United States
Jared Kushner, son-in-law and envoy of U.S. President Donald Trump, is scheduled to visit Israel next week to discuss the ongoing Gaza situation, according to a report by Axios, citing five sources familiar with the plan.
In addition to his time in Israel, Kushner is expected to engage in talks with mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey. These meetings will take place in Cairo, as reported by Axios, which cited a source informed about the arrangements.
Kushner's mission underscores a significant diplomatic effort aimed at addressing the simmering tensions in the Middle East, particularly in the Gaza region.