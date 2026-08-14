Colombia Earthquake: Struggle and Survival Amid the Rubble

Colombian rescue teams are rapidly shifting focus from search-and-rescue operations to clearing debris as hopes of finding survivors of the powerful earthquake fade. With at least 273 dead and over 3,800 injured, the catastrophe is testing the country both logistically and emotionally.

The earthquake, striking early Monday, wreaked havoc primarily in Cali and Pereira, regions vital to Colombia's economy. President Abelardo De La Espriella, newly in office, now faces intense pressure to handle the crisis. He intends to declare an economic emergency and establish a reconstruction fund.

Communities outside major cities are criticizing the delayed response, with some areas only receiving help days later. As Colombia grapples with this disaster, the government emphasizes its readiness to accept certified international aid while navigating complex logistical challenges.